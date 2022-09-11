BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Ann (nee Ludwig) Luedke passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla.
Born in Danville on June 28, 1936, to Holly and Cecile (nee Sollars) Ludwig, Ann was the only daughter of their five children. After growing up on the family farm in Vermilion County and participating in saxophone competitions at Armstrong High School, Ann was eager to expand her education.
She pursued her Bachelor of Arts in English instruction from both Millikin University in Decatur and the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, her Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction from Saint Xavier University in Chicago and her Doctorate in Education from Loyola University in Chicago. Ann went on to teach at several schools in East Central Illinois and the Chicago suburbs.
Her life was filled with travel, whether it was to Dallas, Texas; Rhinelander, Wis.; the Chicago suburbs; central Illinois; Bonita Springs; or a trip to a far-off country with Dennis, Ann enjoyed learning as much as she could about each area.
She also loved spending time with her family, cooking, reading, quilting or doing puzzles. Ann was an engaged member of her church, serving as a deacon, and volunteering her time to teach adults how to read and write the English language. She was an active alumnus of her Delta Gamma sorority and its many charitable pursuits, particularly in supporting the visually impaired. Ann’s passion for education and generosity toward others touched many lives.
She is survived by her two beloved sons, Bill Middleton and Jeff Middleton; and two dearest stepdaughters, Julie Luedke (Andy) Lindenmeyer and Cindy Luedke Podner; as well as seven grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Drum, Mike Middleton, Nicole Middleton, Amanda (Keegan) Gauwitz, Nicholas Lindenmeyer, Brett (Allison) Lindenmeyer and Blake Lindenmeyer. Three beautiful great-granddaughters, Sophia, Bianca and Aryana Middleton, also survive.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Middleton, in 2000; second husband, Louis Gemeinhardt, in 1984; and third husband of 27 years, Dennis Luedke, in 2013. Ann’s grandson, Jack Middleton, in 1997, and her daughter-in-law, Laura Middleton, in 2020, also preceded her in death.
The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to Fran Luther and her caring helpers and Hope Hospice of Bonita Springs.
In place of flowers or expressions of sympathy, the family requests that a memorial contribution or charitable donation be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, P.O. Box 2168, Bonita Springs, FL 34133; the Delta Gamma Foundation, 3250 Riverside Drive, Columbus, OH 43221; the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspca.org; or toward a charity of choice.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Morgan Memorial Homes, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874. Relatives and friends are invited for visiting and remembering from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Embury Cemetery, a few miles north of Muncie.