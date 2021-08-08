FISHER — Ann Neumann, a resident of Fisher all her adult life, passed from this life Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) at the age of 100.
As a member of the Greatest Generation, she was the epitome of resilience, faith, intellect, bravery and generosity. Graduating from high school at 17, she attended one year of teachers training at Winona Teachers College in Minnesota. Her first job encompassed teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Minnesota, where she remembered shoveling the snow from the road to the school, building the daily fire for the school's heating stove, THEN teaching eighth-grade levels all day in one room! In later years, she taught first and third grades in Rantoul.
Among the first women in the U.S. military, Ann served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during WWII, serving as a storekeeper who outfitted ships defending the Atlantic Theater. Upon completion of school in Boston, they boarded a bus for Key West, Fla.
She always talked about how hot it was in July on a bus with no airconditioning, wearing all-wool uniforms and full stockings, while driving through the night without headlights because there was a blackout caused by the danger from German U-boats. Unknown to regular Americans at the time, U-boats were using torpedoes on both Allied and American ships, and it was terrifying to see them burning off the coast in the Key West harbor.
She met sonar technician Ron Neumann, of Ashippun, Wis., at a USO dance in Key West, where they fell in love. They were married in 1946, then started a farm-machinery business known as the Power Equipment Company in Fisher, then expanded the business later to Paxton and Urbana.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Alma Dubbels; and six siblings, Alton, Gerald, Melvin, Genevieve, Eula and Lowell.
She is survived by two children, Tina Kramer (Bill) of Cincinnati and Neil Neumann (Mary) of Elizabeth, Colo.; plus four treasured grandchildren, Kathy Rathje, Andy Kramer, Leah Neumann (Techentien) and Ana Neumann; and four beloved great-grandchildren, Alex and Julia Rathje and Drew and Callie Kramer.
Ann was known for her love of gardening and could be found daily in her beautiful garden and yard well into her 90s. She had boxes of ribbons won at local fairs for her outstanding floral arrangements and flower specimens. She loved birds, rocks, shells, plants, Owl Creek and the field behind her house, the beach, playing cards and bridge.
She was a 75-year member of Fisher Methodist Church, where she spent many hours preparing meals for others and working on church bazaars. She was also known for making wonderful fudge, divinity, caramels and her famous peanut brittle, and for being a lifelong Democrat. She and her husband, a lifelong Republican, always joked about canceling each other's vote!
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with funeral services at 10 a.m. Burial services will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery on South First Street in Fisher.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice.