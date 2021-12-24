URBANA — Ann Olsen Parkinson, 96, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Marble Falls, Texas.
She was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Chicago, the youngest child of Miriam E. (Knowles) and Alfred G. Olsen, and raised in Downers Grove.
In 1945, she married Robert W. Parkinson. She was pre-deceased by her husband; her parents; her sister, Gloria Hunter; and her brother, Stanley Olsen.
She is survived by three children, Judy Parkinson (Randy Trainor) of Champaign, David Parkinson of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Cindy Martin (Chris) of Marble Falls, Texas; four grandchildren, Mandy Martin and Samantha Vacanti, both of Houston, Chase Martin (Valerie) of Leander, Texas, and Claire Martin Davis (Mike) of Cottonwood Shores, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Asher and Jaxson Davis and Halle Martin.
She met Bob Parkinson through his musician friends in Chicago. He played trombone in dance bands, and she was an ardent music fan. Ann and Bob married and started their lives together in Tallahassee, Fla., while Bob finished his Army Air Corps service in World War II. They settled in La Grange after the war, and then moved to Lawrence, Kan., in 1946 for Bob to work toward a graduate degree in psychology. They moved back to La Grange a year later when the Psychology Department leadership temporarily lapsed.
On return to the Chicago area, Bob found employment as a sales representative with a major publisher, which led to his career working for various publishing houses. They moved to Decatur from 1949-1953, then returned to La Grange where they lived until 1960, when the family moved to Urbana.
Ann worked with Bob to form their own publishing businesses in the late 1960s. In 1970, they founded Research Press, a publishing company that produced resources in behavioral psychology from esteemed psychologists of the day. Research Press recently celebrated 50 years as a publisher of behavioral intervention materials.
Bob and Ann established homes in Illinois, Florida and California, and eventually in Georgetown, Texas, all wonderful places for their family to visit. After Bob's death, Ann downsized to a condo in Austin, Texas, until she needed living assistance and resided until her death with her daughter, Cindy.
Ann loved nature and animals, especially her own cats. A very creative person, she made jewelry, crafted decorative items with shells from the Florida shore, sewed and enjoyed decorating a lovely home. She once refinished a baby grand piano!
She loved being a mother/grandmother/great-grandmother, playing golf, traveling, entertaining and shopping for bargains.
Ann was a very lively, beautiful, and fun-loving person. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will fondly remember her for her energy, positivity, and good humor.