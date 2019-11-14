CHAMPAIGN — Ann Harper West of Oak Park, formerly of Champaign, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home. She graduated with a BA from Auburn University, an MS from the University of Alabama, and an MS from the University of Illinois.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles K. West; two children, Charles K. West Jr. and Andrea Leigh West Taetle; and five grandchildren, Alexander West, Katerina Taetle, Tobias West, Maxmillian Taetle and Tess Taetle.
She taught in public schools in Alabama and Illinois. She served as librarian at Wiley Elementary School in Urbana, where she retired in 2007 after 27 years.
An avid reader, she sponsored and/or attended book clubs wherever she lived. She was a member of numerous honor and professional organizations. Also, she was a generous supporter of a few carefully selected charity organizations.
She was valedictorian of her high school class at Hueytown High School in Alabama and her emphasis on excellence continued throughout her life. Professionally, she was happiest reading aloud to her students in the library, thereby introducing them to the magic of books. Anyone who wishes to honor her memory might consider making a donation to the children’s section in their local library.