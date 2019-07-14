CHAMPAIGN — Anna Bess Hale was born April 28, 1921, to Bess Clements Smith and Woodford Ransom Smith, in Magnolia, Ark. She married Morris Allain Hale in 1941 in Orlando, Fla., at St. Luke's Episcopal Cathedral. He died in 1999.
Anna Bess attended Florida State College, Tallahassee. She was a lifetime member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and was 1939 Apollo Ball of Florida Debutante in Orlando. She took further courses at Corcoran Gallery School of Art in Washington, D.C., and also McNay School of Art, San Antonio, Texas, receiving her bachelor of arts degree. She taught art to adult students in Virginia and Florida.
She served as president of: Wheeler Officers Club, Hawaii; Deland Alumnae Tri Delta Club, Panhellenic Organization; Episcopal Altar Guild of Randolph, AFB; Social Science Club of Champaign and Urbana; and Book Club of Champaign. She was a member of Krannert Art Gallery Council Emeritus, a Burnham Hospital and Carle Hospital volunteer for 20 years, a member of FF Chapter of P.E.O., President's Council of University of Illinois, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Altar Guild, Daughters of the Republic of Texas James Butler Chapter, National Pen-Women of Florida and a Grey Lady at Tripler Hospital for thre years. She was an Arlington Lady representing Gen. Curtis LeMay of the U.S. Air Force in Washington, D.C.
Anna Bess Hale passed away June 24, 2019. She is survived by her offspring: Anna Linda Hale of Abington, Pa., Morris Allain Hale Jr. and his wife, Tena, and Zoe' Corinne Hale of North Port, Fla. She was also survived by her grandchildren, Kendall, Donald, Krista and Allain E, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials in her name should be made to Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church of Champaign or St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church of North Port, Fla.