FISHER — Anna C. Braaten-Stuehm, 85, of Fisher passed away at 4:19 a.m. Friday (April 17, 2020) at the Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher with the Rev. Andy Baker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the River Valley Church of Christ or to the Gibson Area Hospital. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Anna was born Jan. 18, 1935, in DeWitt County, a daughter of Norris and Anita Spainhour Smith. She married Sidney H. Braaten on Oct. 31, 1953, in Selma, Ala.; he passed away on Jan. 9, 1986. She then married Howard Stuehm on Feb. 13, 1999, in Titusville, Fla.; he passed away July 2, 2007.
She is survived by her children, Marsha (Rick) Damm, Debbie (Dennis) Martin and Steve Braaten, all of Fisher; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all whom she adored; her brother, Richard Smith of Clinton; her sister, Patricia Ayers of Corvallis, Ore.; and daughter-in-law, Tina Braaten of Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Catherine Damm; son, Gregory Braaten; and brother, Roger Smith.
Anna was a member of the River Valley Church of Christ and enjoyed being a member of the senior citizen church group. She was an avid reader and loved making Christmas candy every year and sharing her creations with her family and friends.
Anna was a homemaker most of her life but worked at a bank and at a day care, which she enjoyed because of her love of children and babies. She enjoyed collecting glass shoes and Depression glass.
Anna enjoyed traveling with her brother Richard and his wife in their RV throughout the West and Oregon to visit their sister Pat. She was a quiet, kind and loving person who loved her family and her family loved her; she will be deeply missed.
