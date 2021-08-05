WESTVILLE — Anna A. Janosik, 102, of Westville passed away at 1 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare, Danville.
She was born Dec. 1, 1918, in Westville, to Andrew and Julia Kochvar Charnisky. Anna married Steve Janosik on Nov. 9, 1940, in Westville. Steve passed away Jan. 31, 2005.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen (Sandy) Janosik of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Paul (Debbie) Janosik of Westville; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew Charnisky and Joe Chantos, as well as two sisters, Madeline Howard and Julie Klaman.
Anna was a devoted farm wife and enjoyed cooking, flowers, gardening and was an accomplished seamstress. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Private family graveside rites will be held at St’s Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville.
Memorials in her memory to the Schlarman Academy Foundation in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.