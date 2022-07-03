URBANA — Anna Kimpel Leonard, 88, of Speedway, Ind., formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 24, 2022.
She was born on Jan 17, 1934, in Urbana, the youngest of eight children of Herman and Anna Kimpel.
She was a 1951 graduate of Urbana High School, where she was the editor in chief of the Rosemary yearbook. On Sept. 28, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, George Leonard, and they raised three boys in Speedway, Ind., where they lived in the same home for 62 years.
She was a homemaker before taking on the role of executive secretary of the Midwest Dairy Products Association during the boys' high school and college years. After retirement, she and George spent a lot of time playing golf, fishing, volunteering at St. Vincent’s Indianapolis hospital, attending Franklin College football games and wintering at their vacation home in Bradenton, Fla.
She lived for the last couple of years at Robin Run Village, where she made many wonderful friendships. She enjoyed talking with people and making friends. She was a cheerful yet determined competitor, as you will know if you ever played golf or cards with her!
She cared deeply for her family and took on roles as Cub Scout Den Mother and Sunday school teacher. She was an amazing cook and loved entertaining family and friends in her home. She and George were founding members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Indianapolis and more recently members of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Avon.
She is survived by her sons and their families, Mark (Kim) of Houston, Dave (Linda) of Kokomo, Ind., and Mike (Susan) of Franklin, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Steven Leonard of Charlottesville Va., Kelli Leonard of Houston, Dan (Ginny) Leonard of Noblesville, Ind., Angie (Kyle) Hartman of Sacketts Harbor, N.Y., Janelle (John) Newberry of Kokomo, Bart Leonard of Indianapolis and Emily (Ethan) Bailey of Columbus, Ind.; four great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A public service will be held to celebrate the lives of both Anna and George on Friday, July 8, with visitation starting at 3 p.m. and a service at 6 p.m., at Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home, 2950 N. High School Rd, Speedway, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the St Vincent’s Foundation (give.stvincent.org) or your favorite charity in memory of Anna Leonard. Online obituaries and a video tribute may be shared at flannerbuchanan.com.