FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Anna Maria Lecos (nee Vriner), 86, of Falls Church, Va., died peacefully Monday (Jan. 24, 2022) at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads.
Anna was born June 6, 1935, the youngest of five kids, and raised in Urbana, where her family owned The Olympia Café & Confectionary. While working in the café, she met her future husband, Chris W. Lecos, who would come in for coffee but mostly to flirt with her. They were married May 10, 1959, in Chicago, and moved to Shorewood, Wis. They had one daughter, Andrea Lecos, who lives in Paonia, Colo. The family moved to the Falls Church area in 1974.
Mrs. Lecos graduated from Urbana High School, attended Illinois Commercial College, and later the University of Wisconcin (Milwaukee) studying sociology. Her kind spirit, generosity, silly, fun and sociable personality often saw her engaged with laughter. She was a loving mother and devout parishioner of St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church.
Anna had a long, fulfilling career with United Airlines. She played on the Airlines' softball team, traveled and skied. She also had a passion for live music, dancing, animals, friends and family.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Andrea Lecos (Cory Obert); sister-in-law Mary Anne Lecos; brother-in-law, Jim Lecos (Rita); sister-in-law Mary Vriner; two granddogs; plus many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her close ex-husband, Chris W. Lecos; parents, Louis Vriner (Athanasia); brothers, George Vriner and John Vriner; sisters, Dena Vlahos and Mary Angelopoulos; brothers-in-law, Gus Lecos and Dan Lecos; and sister-in-law, Georgia Lecos.
Her ashes will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visit murphy-fh.com for information on donations and memorial services.