MONTICELLO — Anna M. Pettyjohn, 89, of Monticello passed away at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 8, 2021) at Liberty Village, Clinton.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Masks will be required for the services. Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Burial will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association.
Anna was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in Monticello, a daughter of Robert and Elsie Blacker Wrench. She married Kenneth Pettyjohn in 1951 in Bement, and they had four children, Joyce (Pat) Cox of Clinton, Janet (Steve) Tate of Mansfield, Terry (Vicky) Pettyjohn of Monticello and Elsie (Skip) Anderson of Urbana. Other survivors include two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jamie LaGrand; three sisters and nine brothers.
Anna was inducted into the Illinois Bowling Hall of Fame in 2010, as well as being a member of the Illinois Women's Bowling Association. She retired from Colwell Systems in Champaign in 1994.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor of serving the family of Anna M. Pettyjohn.