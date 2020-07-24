CLINTON, Ind. — Anna Marie Ruffattola McKinney, 73, of Clinton, Ind., formerly of Mahomet, died at 3:51 a.m. Thursday (July 23, 2020) in Clinton.
She was born July 1, 1947, in Clinton, Ind., a daughter of John B. Ruffattola and Edith Sartor Ruffattola. She married James Terrell McKinney on Oct. 25, 1969. He survives in Clinton, Ind.
Also surviving are her son, Jason (Lora) McKinney of Clinton, Ind.; granddaughter, Briana (Adam) Shull of Clinton, Ind.; grandson, Jacob Lindsey of Denver, Colo.; sisters, Jeannette (Rick) Fulmer of New Palestine, Ind., and Mary Ann (Tim) Nicoson of Clinton, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Ruffattola (Feb. 14, 1979) and Edith Ruffattola (Sept. 4, 1984); one son, J.T. McKinney (Feb. 24, 2002); and several aunts and uncles.
She was a retired school bus driver for Mahomet-Seymour Community Schools. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Clinton, Ind.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Giovanni Funeral Home in Clinton, Ind. Pastor Keith McIntyre will officiate. Entombment will be at Roselawn Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be made at www.giovaninifuneralhome.com.