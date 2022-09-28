DANVILLE — Anna Marie Turner, 97, of Danville passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville.
She was born July 11, 1925, in Danville to the late John and Martha (Krueger) Stein. She married Marvin L. Turner on Jan. 7, 1948, in Danville. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter, Lana (Paul) Wasser of Oakwood; a son, Marvin L. (Nancy) Turner Jr. of Veedersburg, Ind., two grandsons, Troy Davis of Oakwood and Jason (Kara) Davis of Utah; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Josie, Cameron, Joshua, Justin, Jonathon and Grace Davis; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Evie Davis.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and John Stein.
Anna enjoyed rummage sales, playing Bunco and bingo. She was a member of the Evangelical church.
She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church, 3733 Poolside Drive, Danville. Visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor Jay Sorrell will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville.
Memorials can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.