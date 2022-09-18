HUME — Anna M. Moore, 87, of Hume, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care in Newman.
Private family services will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Joines Funeral Home (Newman) with Ted Shearer officiating.
Graveside services and interment will follow at Young America Cemetery, Hume.
Anna was born Dec. 18, 1934, in rural Hume, the daughter of Floyd and Virgie Hill Coombes.
She married Gordon Moore on March 10, 1954, in Hume. He died May 2, 2012.
Anna is survived by two sons, Greg (Lisa) Moore of Champaign and Doug (Wanda) Moore of Newman; and two grandchildren, James (Krystle) Moore of Terre Haute and Mindy (Wes) Luth of Newman. Great-grandchildren Marisa Moore, Ian Moore, Austen Moore, Carson Moore, Kane Luth and Tinley Luth, step-grandchildren Haylee and Alyssa Dicus also survive.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Paul Coombes, Kenneth Coombes, Carroll (Bud) Coombes, and sisters, Kathryn Boyd, Cora Ballard and Barbara Coombes; and daughter-in-law Marlena Moore.
Anna lived in the Hume area her entire life, first attending Melwood school in rural Hume and graduating from Young America High School, Metcalf, in 1952.
She was a lifelong member of the Hume Christian Church.
A special thank-you to the staff of Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care, Traditions Hospice, and Ted Shearer of Listening Ear Ministries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or charity of the donor’s choice.