ARCOLA — Anna Pearle Seaman, 92, of Arcola passed away peacefully at 1:25 p.m. Thursday (April 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with her daughter, Gwen, by her side.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Arcola Cemetery. A recording of the service will be provided at a later date on her Facebook page. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Anna P. Seaman was born on Aug. 31, 1927, in Arcola, the first child of Harold and Madge Thompson. She married Maj. George William Seaman (USMC, retired) on May 21, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Anna is survived by two sisters and one brother, Margaret (Larry) Nagreski of Bloomington, Lester Thompson of Ames, Iowa, and Linda (Bethel) Turner of Arcola. Preceding her in death were her parents; younger brother, Clyde Thompson of Arcola; daughter, Sandra Ann Grabowski of Carbondale; and son, George E. Seaman of Arcola.
Immediate family survivors include three daughters and one son, Brenda Miller of Champaign, Gwen M. Seaman of Champaign, Kent (Angie Cain) Seaman of Lexington, Ky., and Jan (Peter) Stortz of Palmer, Alaska. Anna’s extended family includes eight granddaughters, four grandsons and 15 great-grandchildren.
Anna was a farmer’s daughter who grew up gathering eggs, milking cows and learning homemaker skills from her mother. She graduated from Arcola High School in 1945 and completed two years of college at Eastern Illinois University.
She went on to work as a secretary for Farm Bureau Insurance Co. in Mattoon. After marrying in 1950, she gave birth to her first child in 1951 and took on her most important role as a mother. She had five more children, with the final baby arriving in 1960.
Anna took care of the household as the family lived on military bases in Illinois, Virginia, North and South Carolina and New York while George served in the Marines. She manned the homefront alone with four children under 5 and pregnant with baby number five for a year while George served in Okinawa, Japan.
In 1965, on George’s military retirement, the family moved to Decatur to be close to Arcola hometown. Anna was active in all the children’s activities, including as a Girl Scout leader. The family returned to Arcola in 1972.
Anna was a dedicated member of Arcola First Christian Church and worked as the secretary for several years. She became the first female deacon of the church and also served on the board.
Anna is remembered by her family for her baking and cooking skills (often in massive quantities), gardening and canning skills, her modeling of living the golden rule, her sewing skills that gave us costumes, matching outfits and wedding dresses, as well as her patience and hard work to get things done.
Anna had strong family and religious roots in the Arcola community and will be missed by many. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Arcola.
