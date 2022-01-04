RANTOUL — Anna Belle Taylor, 82, of Rantoul passed away Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born Oct. 2, 1938, in Gibson City, to Frank and Evelena Hunter, and graduated from Paxton High School.
She is survived by four children, Rick (Elvie) Altman of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Randy (Carol) Altman, Rod (Lori) Altman and Cheryl (Steve) Kisters, all of Rantoul; four grandchildren, Michael Altman, Mark Kisters and Ryan and Ashelee Altman; and three great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her sisters, JoAnn Escritt, Judie (Gary) Ricketts and Geneva (Ed) Mees, all from Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters.
She was married to James Altman. She later married Howard Taylor (1973). He preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.