HOOPESTON — Annabelle Bird, 95, of Hoopeston passed away at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
She was born April 28, 1924, in Hoopeston, the daughter of William Horace and Anna Frederika (Wahlfeldt) Lingley. She married Willis L. Bird on Feb. 4, 1945, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie (John) Mortonson of Green Bay, Wis., and Cathy (David) Hagan of Gibson City; one son, Jerry Bird of Fairmount; six grandchildren, Greg Bird of Hoopeston, Joel (Melissa) Bird of Hoopeston, Michael (Karen) Mortonson of Walnut Creek, Calif., Andrew (Hannah) Mortonson of Indianapolis, Justin (Melissa Travis) Hagan of Oak Park and Jennifer Hagan of Gibson City; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Ian Mortonson of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Karen Bird; one son, Gary Bird; four sisters, Laura Lindley, Emma Lindley, Marie Webber, and Beulah Brown; two brothers, Louis Lingley and Robert Lingley; and one grandson, Jeremy Bird.
Annabelle was a homemaker, caring for her family. She was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston and a member of the Jolly Dozen. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, baking, and crocheting. Annabelle also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 502 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with the Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 502 E. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
