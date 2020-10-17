TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Anne Marie (Thoma) Bailey of Temperance, Mich., passed away on Oct. 2, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Danville, to Carl R. and Dorothy Depke Thoma.
A graduate of Schlarman High School, Danville, and Parkland College, Champaign, she did continuing studies at Ivy Tech and Indiana University, and worked for a number of years as a copywriter, photojournalist and editor in the Danville and Champaign-Urbana area. She had a keen love of her grandchildren and abandoned kittens.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Dr. Mary Beth (Jason) Wroblewski; grandchildren, Jonathan and Annemarie; sisters, Mary (Tom) Day, Sarah Lloren; and two brothers, Carl Thoma Jr. and Edwin (Sharon) Thoma.
Anne was preceded in death by her son, Michael; husband, William T. Bailey; parents; and sisters, Judy (John) Henry and Ellen (Fred) Morris, and a great many neices, nephews and friends.
Anne was a member of Gesu Catholic Parish, Toledo, Ohio, and selflessly donated her body to The University of Toledo for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to any charities helping children, particularly Covenent House.