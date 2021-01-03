SAVOY — Anne A. "Nan" Ehrlich, 93, died Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, at Windsor Court in Savoy.
Nan was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Schenectady, N.Y., the daughter of Catherine Alger Vodges and Francis Vodges. As a child, Nan was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Philip and Catherine Alger.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gert Ehrlich, and two brothers. She is survived by an older sister and many nieces and nephews.
Nan and Gert Ehrlich were married in 1957 and came to Champaign Urbana in 1968. Nan became involved in civic and community affairs almost immediately. She was one of the founders of Households Involved in Pollution Solutions, a grassroots organization that led the way to many local recycling efforts.
Nan served on the board of directors of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and became the first executive director of the Illinois Public Transit Association. She was an early member of the local Preservation and Conservation Association.
Nan's role on the Committee on Allerton Park has been described by other committee members as "key." The committee was one of the important players in the effort to cancel the long-standing Oakley Dam project plan that would have dammed the Sangamon River, flooding a large area, including Robert Allerton Park.
Nan was a longtime and active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana.
Memorial contributions to honor Nan Ehrlich may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, to which Nan was devoted for many years.