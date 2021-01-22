CHAMPAIGN — Anne Peterson Johnston passed away Monday (Jan. 18, 2021) at home with loved ones by her side.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. There will be a celebration of Anne’s life at a later date.
Anne was born in Chicago on Aug. 7, 1921, to Faye and Peter Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and late husband, Seely Johnston.
She is survived by her good friend Phyllis Valentine (Rob) and their extended family and her stepdaughter Jan Johnston Glick (Jim) and their children and grandchildren, Scott, Steve and Wendi and Cody, Janlynn, Steven, Bradley and Mikhi. Gracie, her cat, was her constant companion.
Anne came to Champaign in 1941 when she enrolled as a freshman at the University of Illinois. While a student, she became a sorority member of Alpha Omicron Pi and opened Campus Florist, a business she was a proprietor of for 77 years. She was a successful business woman in a man’s world.
Anne was an active member of the community from the beginning. She was the president and secretary for the Campus Business Men’s Association. She was active in the Champaign Exchange Club, Altrusa, and the Republican party, while also being a lifetime member of the Illini Quarterback Club and the Rebounders. For a few years, she participated in the Champaign County Fair as a superintendent and flower judge. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Her marriage to the late Seely Johnston in 1971 was full of many adventures. They loved to travel, both for business and pleasure. They made many lifelong friends as they were genuinely interested in others and both could talk to anyone.
Known for her generosity, Anne donated flowers and gave of her time to many area organizations. Along with her love of flowers, she had a great love and compassion for animals.
Anne asked that memorials be made to Hospice Hearts Rescue, P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803, hospiceheartsanimalrescue.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.