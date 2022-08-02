SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Anne L. Liles, 86, formerly of Sun City West, Ariz., and Bloomington, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Bridle Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, Mahomet.
She was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, to Floyd and Eva (Waugh) Jackson. She married Robert Liles on July 22, 1955, in Bedford, Iowa. Robert preceded her in passing after 55 years of loving marriage.
Surviving are two children, Curtis (Paula) Liles and Catherine (William) San Pablo; seven grandchildren, Steve (Stephanie) Osif, Michelle (Johnny) Haynes, Timothy San Pablo, Caitlyn San Pablo, Benjamin Liles, Kathryn Cataldo-Liles and Sara Liles; and five great-grandchildren, Riley Haynes, Thomas Haynes, Isabella Osif, Sophia Osif and Madeline Cataldo-Liles.
Anne was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Helen and Marjorie.
Anne was a passionate devotee to her favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and could often be seen watching and supporting her team from the comfort of her home. Anne was also known best for her passion of golfing with her husband, Robert. The two were lifelong fans of golf and have left their loving family with many fond memories of her and Robert’s accomplishments, one such memory being Anne’s hole-in-one.
She served in retail sales at J.C. Penney for 20 years before retiring and was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Felicity Chapter 387, in Normal for many years.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Bridle Brook and Paula Liles for all the care and help they’ve given over the last 10 years.
Honoring Anne’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her final resting place will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, with a celebration of life at noon. The family encourages everyone who attends the funeral to wear their best St. Louis Cardinal shirts, their favorite baseball team shirts or anything red.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Alzheimers Association. Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.