PONTIAC — Anne M. Tolch, 48, of Pontiac died Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021) at 1:42 p.m. at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hoopeston, with Father Ted Pracz officiating. Burial will be in Flora Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. A visitation will be on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church in Hoopeston.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Anne was born on March 1, 1973, in Hoopeston, to Paul E. and Rita A. (Woesthaus) Tolch. Paul (Toni) Tolch survives in Mahomet. Her stepdad, Don Dean, survives in Hoopeston.
Also surviving are her brothers, Stephen P. (Mary Ann) Tolch of Michigan City, Ind., and Andrew C. (Christy) Tolch of Elkhart, Ind.; sister, Joan M. (Steve) Duffy of Pontiac; and several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Rita, and one sister, Therese Henton.
Anne graduated from Hoopeston High School, Class of 1992. She was employed by Walmart in Pontiac as a greeter for a several years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoopeston.
Family suggest memorials be made to either church or Good Samaritan Home's employee Christmas party.
Anne loved traveling, especially with her mother, going as far as Europe several times, and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan.
