RANTOUL — Anne Martin was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend who died Saturday, July 18, 2020. She is survived by her three sons and six grandchildren.
She was an avid lover of animals and greatly supported the Champaign County Humane Society. A memorial will be placed there in her honor. She will be missed greatly and never forgotten.
Her family entrusted her arrangements to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.