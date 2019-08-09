TUSCOLA — Annelle M. O'Brien, 66, of Tuscola passed away at 9:45 p.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at home.
Annelle was born July 28, 1953, to Ray and Pauline (Quick) Gregory in Tuscola.
She is survived by two children, Tracy Gregory and Lewis O'Brien, and one niece, Harmony Gregory.
Annelle was preceded in death by her parents; life partner, Steven Rodmaker; and one brother, Edward Gregory.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove, with Pastor Terri Haas officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service.
Annelle worked as a pharmacist technician, and worked at the Tuscola Methodist Church food pantry. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be made to an organization of the donor's choice.