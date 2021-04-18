ROYAL — Annetta J. Frerichs, 98, of Royal passed away at 9:30 p.m. Thursday (April 15, 2021) at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Annetta was born April 1, 1923, in Gifford, the daughter of John and Grace (Hinrichs) Franzen. She married John G. "Joe" Frerichs on May 10, 1947, in Flatville. He preceded her in death in 1992.
She is survived by three children, Stephen (Sherry) Frerichs of Fithian, Stan (Diane) Frerichs of Fithian and Pam (Kevin) Long of Cissna Park; three grandchildren, Jason (Janice) Frerichs, Bruce (Daniele) Frerichs and Joey (Valerie Hall) Frerichs; seven great-grandchildren, John "JT," Jace, Lyla, Isabella, Lauren, Kate and Devven; and three sisters, Bernice Loschen of Urbana and Evelyn Paul and Lucille Ryan, both of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Erna Mennenga; a brother, Norman Franzen; and one grandson, Brian.
Annetta was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. She was involved with church circle and card group.
She was a housewife and helped her husband on the farm. Annetta was a big White Sox fan and enjoyed her kids' and grandchildren's sporting events.
The family would like to thank Carle occupational and physical therapy departments and Carle Hospice. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery or Carle Hospice.