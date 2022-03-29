FAIRMOUNT — Annette Gay Puzey Zeigler, 72, was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend and dedicated nurse. She was a lifetime resident of Fairmount and passed away peacefully at 5:15 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Colonial Manor, Danville.
Annette was born on Aug. 31, 1949, in Danville, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary Darr Puzey, as the second of six children.
She is survived by two brothers, Harold (Janet) Puzey and Alan (Susan) Puzey; and three sisters, Carol (David) Harden, Elaine (Pat) O’Shaughnessy and Lisa (Tim) Bueter.
She had three surviving children, Anthony Schomburg, Gregory (Grace) Schomburg and Andrea (Jonathan) Tunick, from her previous marriage to James Schomburg. She later married Thomas C. Zeigler on June 22, 1992, in Baltimore, Md., and he preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2014. She will join him in rest at the National Cemetery in Danville. Her marriage to Thomas added Thomas S. (Brooke) Zeigler, Kurt (Michael) Zeigler and Michael Zeigler to her family. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Aliya, Jude and Charlotte.
Annette was a compassionate soul and caregiver and graduated from the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in 1970. She was an emergency room nurse for 32 years at Burnham and Provena Covenant hospitals in Champaign-Urbana, where she brought healing to many and met numerous lifelong friends and soulmates, including the “Seven Sisters.” She was an excellent cook, whose chocolate chip cookies were known far and wide. She had a vision to make the world a more beautiful place as a diligent gardener and creative designer, including creating award-winning designs at the Festival of Trees. Rarely without a “project,” her compassion and nurturing extended to everyone who enjoyed her meals and generosity and knew her as a second “Mom,” including her beloved Sheltie dogs. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Cubs and Fighting Illini, and her cheers for both will undoubtedly echo throughout eternity. Most of all, she adored her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Annette’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Catlin Church of Christ in Catlin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at Catlin Church of Christ. Masks are optional at the church. There will be a meal to follow in the fellowship hall at Catlin Church of Christ. Private family burial will be in the National Cemetery in Danville.
Memorials in Annette’s memory may be made to Crisis Nursery at crisisnursery.net in lieu of flowers. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.