MOULTON, Texas — Annette B. Raab, 81, of Moulton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019).
Annette was born in Moulton, Texas, on Nov. 12, 1937, to the late Frank and Bessie Michalec. She grew up in several rural areas in South Texas with the majority of time at the Nickel and Henkhaus communities. She worked at the Renger Clinic in Hallettsville after graduating from Moulton High School in 1955.
She married Quinton Raab in 1957. They spent time at Fort Lee, Va., San Antonio, Texas, and Oxford, Ind., where she started a school bus driver career that lasted 40 years. She retired to her roots in Moulton in 1996 to continue her school bus driving career and also began substitute teaching. She enjoyed being with the students.
Annette is survived by her husband, Quinton Raab of Moulton; two sons, Quinton J. Raab Jr. and wife Vicki of Sugar Land, Texas, and Dwight D. Raab and wife Marcia of St. Joseph; one daughter, Ann Elizabeth Satz and husband Mark of Carmel, Ind.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Anton Michalec of Moulton, Texas; and three sisters, Georgia Bohuslav of Smithville, Texas, Elsie Barta of San Angelo, Texas, and Susette Ochoa of Montgomery, Texas.
Annette is preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Michalec, Boyce John Michalec and Donald Michalec; and one sister; Joyce Dillman.
Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, followed by rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m., all at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moulton, Texas, with the Rev. Gabriel Maison officiating. Burial followed in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Moulton.
Words of comfort may be offered online at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com. (Smith Funeral Home, 404 W. Bobkat Drive, Moulton, Texas 77975; phone 361-596-4631).