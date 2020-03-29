URBANA — Annette H. Schoenberg, 92, of Urbana passed away at 8:10 p.m. Friday (March 27, 2020) at home.
Graveside services will be at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, N.J.
Annette was born in Hamburg, Germany, on April 20, 1927, to parents Charles and Annelise (Cohn) Hartig. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Hartig; and grandson, Zachary Schoenberg.
On Aug. 24, 1952, Annette married Melvin Schoenberg in New York, who passed away on June 28, 1984.
Annette is survived by her children: Jannette (Don) Helfrich of Bridgeton, Mo.; Susan (Alan) Kelly of Nederland, Colo.; Steve Schoenberg of Sacramento, Calif.; Ed (Susan) Schoenberg of Roscoe; Jeff (Pris) Schoenberg of Cedar Lake, Ind.; and Ella (Alex) Herz of Washington D.C. Eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive her.
She lived in Hamburg, Germany; London, England; New York City; Potsdam, N.Y.; Cleveland; Rochester, N.Y.; and South Euclid, Ohio; before settling in Urbana in 1974.
Annette earned her bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Cornell University, a master of science in library science and a master of science in linguistics, both from the University of Illinois. She worked for the UI for 30 years before retiring in 2008, the last 20 for the library in Foreign Book Acquisitions.
She was a member of the CU Herb Society, the Cosmopolitan Club, Krannert Center and the Sinai Temple.
Annette loved horseback-riding, reading, riding her bike and gardening. She enjoyed tennis, classical music and opera, swimming, bubble baths, cooking and crossword puzzles. She loved all kinds of animals and the many pets throughout her life.
She should be remembered for her kindness, generosity, strength and devotion to her family.
Annette loved to give to many causes, so memorial contributions may be made in Annette’s honor to a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.