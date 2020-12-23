CHAMPAIGN — Annie “Sally” Lockett-Lipsey was born on Aug. 8, 1950, in Sunflower, Miss., to Elijah and Annie Mae Williams.
On Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at 4:29 p.m., while surrounded by her family, Sally, 70, of Champaign went peacefully to be with the Lord.
Sally was saved and received the baptism of the Holy Ghost in the 1960s. She was a dedicated member of Power House COGIC, where she has served faithfully for 20 years. Sally was a woman of many hats, and we do mean many. She was part of the hospitality department, a Sunday school teacher, president of the choir department and the pastor’s aide department. Sally’s love for God was made known even in her final days, she firmly expressed vocally that “God is still good!”
Sally was the matriarch of our family. She loved spending quality time with her family and friends. After her mother went to be with the Lord, she became a mother figure to her younger siblings. Sally was a soft-spoken person, yet she had strong morals that were grounded on spiritual principles. She admired fashion, especially shiekh shoes and purses. She was a phenomenal cook and would prepare a feast fit for an army. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas she would receive an abundant amount of requests for her famous sweet potato pies. In her free time, Sally enjoyed vacationing, and she would take multiple trips throughout the year.
Sally was employed for the University of Illinois in the 1980s as a computer operator. She also was employed at Kraft Foods, where she retired. She was the proprietor of All My Children Daycare, and she showed her compassion in all of her years of providing child care.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Earnest “Carlos” Lockett of Champaign and Ramon Lockett of Springfield, Mo.; one daughter, Tanya Lockett of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Lockett, Gwendolyn Lockett, Shardae Williams, Paradise Williams, Victoria Lockett, Malik Lockett, Elijah Lockett and Heaven Lockett; two great-grandchildren, Adonis and Amari Turner; her dear fiance, Charles “Chucky” Jones of Providence, R.I.; three brothers, Johnny (Marie) Williams of Champaign, Freddie Williams of San Francisco and John H. Williams of Springfield and Ron (Debbie) Smith of Champaign; three sisters, Beatrice (Darrell) Rich of Fayetteville, Ga., Willa (Roosevelt) Harper and Katherine (Norman) Underwood of Champaign; best friends, James (Moss) Reynolds, Lisa Mc Farland, Yolonda Crider and Brenda Desmond-Williams; and a host of extended family whom she loved so dearly.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
A private celebration of life will commence at noon Saturday, Dec. 26, at Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. A public viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jimmy Walker. Interment will be in East Lawn Burial Park, Urbana.
Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced. Condoleneces can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.