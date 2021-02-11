RANTOUL — Anthony James Carpenter, 59, of Rantoul passed suddenly at his home on Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021).
There will be a public visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan, Champaign. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Anthony was born May 23, 1961, in Chicago, a son of James and Dorothy (Smith) Carpenter. He married Crystal Shaw on June 17, 1993, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Tony Carpenter of Rantoul, Gina Carpenter of Rantoul and Jaime (Erica) Carpenter of Rantoul; a sister, Mary (Randy Bland) Carpenter of Arizona; and four grandchildren, Brayden, Jordan, Izayah and Arianna.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Anthony served as a law officer for the Champaign County Sheriffs Office and the University of Illinois Police Department for a total of 26 years. A strong family man, he was a great father and husband and he loved his UI family. His favorite quote was “Be the Water.”
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.