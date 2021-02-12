RANTOUL — Anthony James Carpenter, 59, of Rantoul passed suddenly at home on Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021).
There will be a public visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Anthony was born May 23, 1961, in Chicago, a son of James and Dorothy (Smith) Carpenter. He married Crystal Shaw on June 17, 1993, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Tony Carpenter of Rantoul, Gina Carpenter of Rantoul and Jaime (Erica) Carpenter of Rantoul; a sister, Mary Bland (husband Randy Bland); brothers, Pepa Carpenter, Torrie Newsome and Timone Davis; and four grandchildren, Brayden, Jordan, Izayah and Arianna; also, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Anthony served as a law officer for the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the University of Illinois Police Department for a total of 26 years. A strong family man, he was a great father, friend and husband, and he loved his UI family. His favorite quote was “Be the Water.”
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.