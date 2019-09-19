URBANA — Anthony Scott Davis, 53, of Urbana passed away at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Urbana Sportsman Club, 705 W. Hickory St., Mahomet.
Tony was born in Monticello on Oct. 20, 1965, to parents Joseph R. Davis Sr. and Norma L. (Followell) Wood. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his sister, Robyn Guffey, and brother, Bob Davis.
On Nov. 17, 2007, Tony married Christine LeForge in Urbana; they divorced in 2019.
Tony is survived by his sister, Deni Davis (Roxann) of Champaign; brother, Joe Davis (Tamera) of Danville; and 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Carter, Kaiyanna, Elijah, Lainey, Everly, Lexi, Xander, Xayden and Luna. Aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews also survive him.
He owned Davis Painting from 2007 to 2017 before partnering up with the family business. Tony was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing, but he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids more than anything.
Loved by his family and friends and feared by fish. Guarantee it!
Memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s honor at Busey Bank to the Tony Davis Memorial Fund to help with his grandchildren’s educations. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.