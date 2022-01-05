Anthony E. McCoy Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anthony E. McCoy Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIAMI, Fla. — Anthony Earl McCoy, 51, of Miami, Fla., formerly of Champaign, departed this life Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021).A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos