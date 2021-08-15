TUSCOLA — Anthony J. “Skeech” Manzella, 50, of Tuscola passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Tony was born March 11, 1971, in Champaign, the son of Michael Anthony and Marylee Finnegan Manzella.
Survivors include his father of Tuscola; two daughters, Rebekah and Clara Manzella, both of Effingham; three brothers, Mike Manzella and Joe Manzella, both of Tuscola, and Bob (Timeea) Price of Tolono; a new grandbaby on the way; and many other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Tony worked at Cabot in Tuscola for 23 years and for Buford’s Pub. He loved searching for and buying old cars and working on them, riding motorcycles, traveling and fishing.
Tony was funny, loved telling stories and never met a stranger. He was a member of the Arcola American Legion and Wheels Thru Time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to New Life Car Care c/o Dan Craw, 2709 Commercial Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.