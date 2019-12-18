NEW YORK CITY — Anthony David Kaufman, born July 31, 1938, to Sam H. Kaufman and Evelyn Goder in Minneapolis died peacefully at home in New York City on Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) surrounded by family. He was 81.
Tony went to Carleton College, had a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, and earned his Ph.D. in English literature from Yale University. He was a professor at the University of Illinois for 35 years, teaching Restoration drama, 18th century literature and comedy courses ranging from Aristophanes to Samuel Beckett, James Thurber and Woody Allen. He published on Restoration comedy and on the novelist Barbara Pym and was known for his keen intelligence, dry wit and sharp sense of humor.
He was predeceased by his mother and father; brother, Steve Kaufman; and sister, Jessica Esterly.
He will be missed by his wife, Achsah Guibbory; son, Gabriel Benjamin Kaufman; daughter-in-law, Susie Kaufman; two granddaughters, Alyssa Hannah Kaufman and Eve Noa Kaufman; as well as four nieces and a nephew.