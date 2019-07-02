CHAMPAIGN — Anthony Joseph “Tony” Maggio, 51, of Champaign passed away at 4:10 p.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019).
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, Champaign, with the Rev. Marc Brown officiating. Masonic rites will be accorded. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. before the service.
Tony was born March 14, 1968, in New Orleans, a son of John A. and Cecilia Sue Moser Maggio. He married Leslie Walden on May 29, 1999, in Champaign. She survives.
Survivors include his parents of Champaign; one son, John Anthony “Jack” Maggio of Champaign; two brothers, Michael (Dawn) Maggio of Pesotum and James (Jodi) Maggio of Champaign; three uncles, Greg (Rhonda) Moser, Mike (Pat) Maggio and Carl (Kate) Maggio, all of Champaign; nephews and niece, Michael Maggio of Champaign and Giovanni and Alida Maggio, both of Pesotum; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Tony was a 1986 graduate of Centennial High School, Champaign. He attended Parkland College, studying hotel and restaurant management. He graduated from L’Academie de Cuisine, Bethesda, Md., and served his internship at The Occidental restaurant, Washington, D.C.
He was the head chef at Maggio’s in Champaign and worked at several area restaurants later. He was a Master Mason, belonging to the Tolono Lodge 391, A.F. and A.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Canteen Run, c/o Savoy United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com. “Sorrow looks back. Worry looks around. Faith looks ahead.”