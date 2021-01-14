BENTON — Anthony E. Malkovich, 63, of Benton passed away Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at home.
Tony was a lifelong resident of Benton. He was born on March 2, 1957, in Benton, the son of Joseph and Phyllis Malkovich. He graduated from Benton Consolidated High School in 1976. He later worked for the Benton Township Highway Department for over 37 years prior to retirement in 2014. He married Diana (Pierson) Malkovich on Nov. 29, 1989.
Tony was proceeded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Jan Williams; and brother, Michael Malkovich.
He is survived by three brothers, John Victor (Tracey) Malkovich, Mark (Apryl) Malkovich and Tom (Eileen) Malkovich; brothers-in-law, Guy Williams and Rick Pierson; sister-in-law, Gayla Bradshaw; along with several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held by Leffler Funeral Home, Benton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Ministerial Alliance and will be accepted at the funeral home.