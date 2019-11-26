MAHOMET — Anthony (Tony) Parkhill, 49, of Mahomet passed away at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Branson, Mo. He was born Nov. 25, 1969, in Urbana, to Bud and Janet Parkhill. His mother preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2018.
Tony is survived by his father, Bud Parkhill; his children, Ryder and Morgan Parkhill; his children's mother, Jacqui Parkhill; brother, Troy (April) Parkhill and nieces, Emma and Ava Parkhill.
Tony enjoyed motor cross racing from a young age and continued racing through his teenage years. He was a gifted designer and pattern maker working with fiberglass. He started his own company, American Legend Motorcycle Trailers Inc., in Mahomet, designing and building motorcycle trailers. His trailers were sold worldwide. Tony always enjoyed attending the different motorcycle rallies across the United States selling his product. He was also a gifted motorcycle builder.
Tony split his time between Mahomet and Branson, Mo., to be with his children.
The family will have a visitation at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. Burial will follow
at Grandview Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or donor's choice.