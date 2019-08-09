URBANA — Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, the most gentle, loving man I have ever known went to join those who had gone before to his final resting place. A rest has rarely been more deserved. Those who knew him saw Tony go through seemingly unendurable challenges with grace. He lived what he believed.
Antonio Santiago was born April 18, 1950, a son of Salvador and Eloina Santiago in Catano, Puerto Rico. He married Peg Santiago of Urbana on June 5, 2010.
Tony leaves a sister, Juanita Rodriguez of Zion, and a brother, Jose Santiago Sr. of Pontiac. He has multiple nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
A memorial service is being planned for 12 noon Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Philo Road Church of Christ, 2601 S. Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61801.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Tony’s name may be directed to the church, the Palliative Care Services Department of Carle Hospital, the National Kidney Foundation or the Latin Pentecostal Church, 100 S. Chapel St., Waukegan, IL 60085. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.