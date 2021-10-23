Cissna Park — April A. Steiner, 72, of Cissna Park passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born on April 17, 1949, in Milford, the daughter of Edwin and Lavonne Eileen (Theesfeld) Schaumburg. She married Richard N. Steiner on Aug. 23, 1969, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer, and he preceded her in passing on June 8, 2009.
She is survived by two daughters, Heather (Daniel) Erckfritz of Woodstock and Angela Steiner of Rankin; one grandson, Brody Richard Holmes; one brother, Tyrone (Marilyn) Schaumburg of Milford; four sisters, Marleen (Jerry) Purdin of Mascoutah, Seiri (David) Schippert of Cissna Park, Holly Milar of Watseka, and Dawna (Don) Steiner of Cissna Park; and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Timothy Schaumburg.
April was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. April was also a member of the Cissna Park American Legion Auxiliary. She worked as a dietary manager at several nursing homes and hospitals for many years and was known to be an excellent cook.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park with Pastor Michael Ruhlig officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Cissna Park American Legion Auxiliary, or Donor’s Choice.
