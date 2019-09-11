RANTOUL — “Absent from the body, present with the Lord,” 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Archie H. McCallister, 78, of Rantoul went to be with his Lord and savior Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at 12:10 p.m. at home, surrounded by his loving family
Archie was born at home in Prospect on June 22, 1941, a son of Roy I. and Velma (Taylor) McCallister. He married Carol Sommer on Dec. 12, 1969, at Bethany Park Christian Church, Rantoul.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Matthew (Cheryl) and Mark (Mary Jean), both of Rantoul; and a daughter, Amanda (Jeff) Helander of Taft, Texas.
Archie also had two daughters by a previous marriage, Becky of Kansas and Patti of Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Shelby (Boe) Stingley of Mount Prospect, Colin McCallister of Rantoul, Alanna and Alivia Brown of Chicago and EmmiLynn, Lucas and AnnaLena McCallister, all of Rantoul; and a sister, Jerry Kay Steiger of Cissna Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jesse Childress and Leonard, Kenneth and Larry McCallister; and two sisters, Shirley Schoonover and Virginia Brunner.
Archie had many jobs in his lifetime. He worked for many years at Johnson's Ace Hardware in his early years and at Kraft Foods for 10 years, with the last several as a transport driver. Then he went to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years, working as a deputy in the Fugitive Apprehension Division. Archie also served on the Rantoul Village Board as a trustee from 1985 to 1997. He ran for mayor in 1997.
He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Rantoul.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Maranatha Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Wilkerson will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. An additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.