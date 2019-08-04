CHAMPAIGN — Ardelia Brown, 74, of Champaign went home to glory to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on July 28, 2019.
Ardelia was born June 22, 1945, to the late Goldy and Viola Brown in Pace, Miss. She was a clerical worker for Mound Bayou Hospital, Mound Bayou, Miss., for many years and later was employed and retired at Mercy Hospital, Champaign. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church for over 20 years.
She’s survived by her sons, Lynn Brown (Cisillia), Derick Brown (Jennella) and Roy Brown (Bridgett); daughter, Tonia Jones; brothers, Goldy Brown II (Karen) and Jerry Brown; sisters, Lonnie Brown, Margie Brown and Lenora Johnson (Demes Sr.); 11 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign. Funeral services will be at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, Pace, Miss., at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug.10. The Rev. Henry Knox will officiate. Ardelia will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Williams Memorial Services.