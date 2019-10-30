URBANA — Arden Kirby, 91, of Urbana passed away on Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at his home in Urbana.
He was born Dec. 6, 1927, in Urbana, a son of Paul and Maude Kirby. Arden was a graduate of Oakwood High School and was proud to be a member of its football team. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran and a veteran of the Korean War.
Arden was a lineman for Illinois Power/Ameren, retiring after 37 years of employment. He loved to garden and kept a plot at Meadowbrook Park for 22 years. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader. He loved his family and enjoyed being a grandpa, never missing a school event.
Arden is survived by his wife, Barbara; brother, William; son, Joel (Susan) Kirby; daughters, April Carmien and Patience (Philip) Anders; grandchildren, Chris, Daniel, Claire, Bethany, Ava, Hans, Mason and Autumn; and great-grandchildren, Arden Gene, Marie Louise and Allison Phillipa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard; sisters, Myrtle, Oral and Pauline; and his son, Brian Kirby.
Memorials may be made in Arden’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, followed by a celebration of life service at noon at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. A graveside inurnment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.