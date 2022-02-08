TAYLORVILLE — Ardeth Buckmire, 90, of Taylorville, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Taylorville.
She was born on July 24, 1931, in Owaneco, the daughter of Loyd Sumner and Vemba Fern (Sturgeon) Buckmire. Ardeth attended Owaneco Grade School and graduated from Taylorville High School in 1949, where she participated in band playing the flute. Following high school, she attended the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in Champaign. Upon receiving her nursing degree, she began working at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign in the surgery department, a job she continued until her retirement. She loved cats, especially Cali Rose; chocolate; traveling to various countries; and her family and friends.
She is survived by her nieces, Philis Dale Riaska of Mesa, Ariz., and Sharon Jamison (Mike) and Karen DeMichael, both of Taylorville; nephews, Roger McLean of Ennis, Texas, and Bruce Buckmire (Shelia Wareham) of Owaneco; great-nieces, Lee Riaska of Mesa and Susie McClure (Scott) and Michelle Jamison, both of Taylorville; and great-nephews, Brent DeMichael (Stacey) of Kincaid and Shaun Vincent (Jennifer) of Maroa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vemba McLean; brothers, Philip Buckmire and Loyd Dale “L.D.” Buckmire; and nephew, David Buckmire.
A funeral service for Ardeth was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at McClure Funeral Home, Taylorville, with the Rev. Brennan Hurley officiating. Burial took place in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Taylorville.
McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville, is handling arrangements.