CHAMPAIGN — Ardie Jean Ruholl, 62, affectionately known as “Jean,” of Champaign, formerly of Dieterich, went to be with Jesus at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at University Rehabilitation Center in Champaign.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Private burial will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Anne's Cemetery in Edgewood. In loving memory of Jean, memorial contributions may be made to Judah Christian School in Champaign or Altamont Lutheran Interparish School in Altamont.
Jean was born on Sept. 24, 1956, a daughter of Ardey and Sarah (Hays) Fitts. She married John Ruholl on Aug. 2, 1975. They have four children and nine grandchildren. Jean was a cook for most of her life. She worked for the University of Illinois and loved cooking for the students.
Jean enjoyed playing bingo, cards, board games, reading, camping, bowling, cooking and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She loved watching all of them play their various sports, especially basketball and volleyball. Jean also loved reading the Bible. She believed Jesus died to save her and everyone else, so that we may all have eternal life with Him.
Jean is survived by her mother, Sarah Fitts of Winterhaven, Fla.; husband of 44 years, John Ruholl of Teutopolis; daughter, Jennifer Tapuaiga of Champaign; sons, Jason (Carrie) Ruholl of Altamont, Maj. Justin (Ginger) Ruholl stationed in South Korea, and Jamie Ruholl (fiance Katie Springman) of Altamont; grandchildren, Abigail and Sofia Tapuaiga, Claire and Hayden Voelker, Madelynn Ruholl, Cassidy, Tristan and Connor Ruholl, and Wyatt Clayton; sisters, Carol Kingery of Lake Wales, Fla., Marilyn Walker of Altamont and Cindy Carlen of Southaven, Miss.; brother, Greg Fitts of Winterhaven, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Ralph (Diane) Ruholl of Teutopolis, William “Bill” (Thelma) Ruholl of Newton, Joseph “Joe” (Karen) Ruholl of Teutopolis, Alphonse “Alf” (Kathy) Ruholl of Teutopolis, Bernard “Ben” (Rose) Ruholl of Effingham and Raymond “Ray” (Angie) Ruholl of Farina; sisters-in-law, Diana (Ralph) Bierman of Dieterich and Linda Utley of Newton.
Jean was preceded in death by her father, Ardey Fitts; sister, Anita Irene Fitts; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norbert and Pauline (Dust) Ruholl.