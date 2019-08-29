CHAMPAIGN — Arlan L. Slack, 89, of Champaign died at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at Champaign Rehabilitation Center, Champaign.
There will be no public services. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Arlan was born April 17, 1930, in Canton, the son of Wilbur D. and Frances J. Woodell Slack. He married Carol S. McCormick on Oct. 17, 1981. She died Aug. 31, 2017.
Survivors include five sons, Mark of White Heath, Michael of South Carolina, Bruce of Champaign, Thomas of Bondville and John of Colorado; one daughter, Stephanie of Champaign; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela.
Arlan retired as a pharmaceutical representative.
