CHAMPAIGN — Arland "Arlie" Saldeen, 87, of Champaign died Tuesday (March 17, 2020). He was born in Paxton.
His funeral service will be held at a later date. His gravesite is located in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, near his daughter, Julia.
Arlie is survived by his girlfriend of 18 years, Pat Webb. He is also survived by his daughter, Cynthia Smith, and sons, Kent and Carl Saldeen, all of Champaign; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Elsie Saldeen, his stepmother, Mae Saldeen, and his Aunt Florence and Uncle Ervin Ostrom, all of whom raised him; his daughter, Julia; and his brother, Vernon Saldeen.
Arlie delivered newspapers and shined shoes in Paxton, worked for a veterinarian in Peoria, repaired watches in Bloomington, sold cars at various dealerships in Champaign and sold both residential and commercial real estate beginning in 1970 until retirement. He really enjoyed selling real estate.
His service clubs were AMBUCS and Jaycees. Arlie also enjoyed singing barbershop music with the Illini Statesman.
“Getting younger every day” was one of Arlie’s greetings. He wanted to know you and be known by you.
