BUCKLEY — Arleen E. Houtzel, a lifelong Buckley resident, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Saturday (June 27, 2020) at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Private family funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Arleen was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Buckley, the daughter of Menke D. and Laura Steinmann Janssen. She married Laurence D. Houtzel on Oct. 17, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He preceded her in death Sept. 20, 2012. She married Arnold Jacobs in 2014; he survives.
She is also survived by one daughter, Janet (Kenny) Rahn of Broadlands; five grandchildren, Shayne (Jim) Coffey-Glithero, Brandan Coffey, Joshua Houtzel, Lindsay Houtzel and Jason Rahn; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marie Stroup of Buckley; and numerous other relatives.
Arleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son and daughter-in-law, Danny and WeTona Houtzel; and two sisters, Velma Sprehe and Erna Mull.
She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Buckley High School in 1947. She was a bookkeeper for CIPS for 30 years and retired in 1994.
Arleen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, visiting with friends and hosting get-togethers. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor's choice.