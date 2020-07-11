SAVOY — Arlene M. Blank, 79, of Savoy passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Arlene was born in Winona, Minn., to Richard and Edna (Beck) Blank. She was a student at St. Stanislaus Kostka Grade School and Cotter High School in Winona before earning a degree in history education at the College of Saint Teresa in Winona; a library science minor at Winona State College; a specialist degree in media at Mankato State College, Mankato, Minn.; and also worked toward a doctorate in education at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.
Arlene loved to go fishing with her father, enjoyed summers at the family cottage on the Mississippi River, and likely read every romance novel ever written. She was quick to share stories about her beloved mother and growing up among a large extended family on the east side of Winona.
Arlene’s lifelong passion for reading led her to work for the Winona Public Library and as a school librarian in both Colfax, Wis., and Evansville, Wis. A stint as the wrestling coach in Colfax proudly earned her the nickname “The Bear.”
She dedicated 38 years to Unit 4 school district in Champaign and retired in 2002 as assistant superintendent for support services. Following retirement, Arlene served on the school board, where she continued to mentor many administrators and educators.
While Arlene cherished her Minnesota roots, she leaves behind a network of many loving friends in her adopted home of Illinois. She was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Matthew Parish in Champaign and donated generously to many educational and humanitarian causes.
Arlene was preceded in death by both parents as well as many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her siblings in Winona, Minn., Robert (Kathi) Blank, Mary (Michael) Rymarkiwiecz and James (Sandra) Blank; nephews, Daniel Blank and Eric (Carla) and Nathan (Liliana) Hoover; nieces, Sally (Gary Lindberg) and Bridget Blank and Susan Rymarkiewicz; great-nephew, Reece; great-niece, Rilynn; and many cousins.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at St. Matthew Catholic Parish in Champaign (www.stmatt.net). IMPORTANT NOTE: The family respectfully asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask and adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation, and funeral attendance will be limited to 100 people. Burial will be at a later date in Winona, Minn.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Carle Foundation Hospital in Savoy for the care they provided Arlene. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cotter Schools (www.cotterschools.org), the Alumnae Association of the College of Saint Teresa (www.cstalums.org) or a charity of the donor’s choosing.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.