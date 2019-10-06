PAXTON — Doris “Arlene” Phillips Ogle, age 96, a lifelong Paxton area resident, died on Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at 1:39 p.m. at the Gibson Area Hospital.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Oct 8 at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will be immediately after in the Drummer Twp Cemetery in Gibson City.
Mrs. Ogle lived at the Villas of Hollybrook in Gibson City for the past three years. She was born Oct. 21, 1922, on a farm northwest of Ludlow, the daughter of Earl Virgil and Edith Pearl (Webster) Johnson. She married William Perry Phillips on Feb 17, 1946, in the Ludlow Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Mar 30, 1980, after serving in WWII and farming for 34 years and selling insurance. On Dec 1, 1989, she married Edward Wilbur “Bones” Ogle in Paxton. They lived at Bayles Lake for 14 years and then made their home in Paxton in 2004, spending many winters near Grand Island, Fla. He died on Mar 17, 2015. In addition to her parents and step-father Herman Frette, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Earl Johnson, in 1929, and step-siblings, Wendell and Warren Frette and Audrey Ward.
Survivors include a son, Gregg (Deb) Phillips of Paxton, and a daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Vendt of Ballwin, Mo.; grandchildren, Daniel (Whitney) Vendt of Reseda, Calif., Cpt. Paul (Julia) Vendt of Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., Christopher (Crickett) Engelbrecht and Kathlene Clark of Paxton; great-grandchildren, Martin Vendt, J.J. Akers and Caleb Clark. Also surviving are two stepsisters, Marilyn Lammers and Barbara Frette of Paxton.
Mrs. Ogle attended Farmersville School (one-room country school) and graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1940. She graduated from Gallagher School of Business in 1942 and worked in civil service at Chanute AFB as a clerk/stenographer and a court reporter for several years. She later worked for the Paxton Grade School Principal, in the Dix Insurance office in Paxton and assisted her father Earl and husband Perry, who were both Directors/Agents in the Dix Insurance Company. She eventually made her way back to Chanute working as a secretary until her retirement. She played piano in church and other organizations for many years. She was a member of the Paxton United Methodist Church, Prospect Chapter #367 Order of Eastern Star for over 70 years and was the organist for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Paxton Woman’s Club. In younger days, she was active in PTA and Home Extension and was a longtime member of the Pickettsville Club. Her love of piano playing led her to volunteer playing piano in Paxton nursing homes. She also volunteered as a Telecare Driver.
Arlene’s hobbies and things she enjoyed doing centered around music (piano), ballroom dancing (with Perry), family, friends and travel. She loved to entertain and loved parties. Her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments were always a source of conversation and pride for her. She loved life, loved to chat with friends, and loved to laugh. She was a classy, fashionable lady to the end. In her later years, she talked about what a good life she had experienced and felt the need to give back to the community by donating money to various organizations that she felt were doing important work.
Memorials may be made to the PBL Food Pantry in Paxton. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.