CHAMPAIGN — Arline P. Sarver, 71, went to be with her beloved savior on Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021). She passed peacefully at home with her family and dogs by her side.
Arline was an adored wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, and her family is forever grateful for the precious time we had with her.
She was born Dec. 13, 1949, to Clyde and Elaine Black Payne, in Greenville, S.C., moving as a young child to Illinois, where she resided until her death.
Arline’s mother (Elaine Payne, 95) passed away on the day of her daughter’s death, accompanying her to heaven.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Raymond of Champaign; daughters, Tisha Sarver of Champaign and Tonya (Joshua) Mikeworth of Tolono; as well as a bonus daughter, Victoria Mantels of Champaign, and bonus son, Justin Bartlett of Urbana.
Also surviving are her sister, Phyllis Payne of Tolono; brother, Ron (Paula) Payne of Florida; and grandchildren, Caleb, Zi, Austin and Lydia.
Arline was a homemaker and loved nurturing her family. She was an example of God’s grace throughout her entire life. She trusted God and remained her sweet and funny self throughout all her illnesses and never doubted God’s goodness. She spent countless hours each day reading her Bible and praying for loved ones. Arline loved the book of Psalms, and they always brought her comfort.
There will be no public services. Her family will be continuing to celebrate her life and the impact she had on each of us. We will miss you dearly and yearn for the moment when we see you again in heaven. Take care of her, God, until we meet again!
Calvert-Belangee Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.